Missouri Amendment 7: Voting Integrity and Ranked-Choice Candidate Selection

Missouri Amendment 7 has stirred up quite a bit of discussion due to its complex nature, which combines multiple issues into one proposal.

While the core focus is on the elimination of ranked-choice voting, the amendment also includes a section stating that only U.S. citizens will be able to vote. While this may seem redundant given existing laws, its placement at the top of the ballot measure could overshadow the more complex aspects of the amendment, such as the proposed changes to the voting process. This could lead to confusion about the ballot measure for this amendment. The amendment looks to tighten the voting process in a few ways, which could have lasting effects on how Missourians participate in elections.

What’s in the Amendment?

Amendment 7 focuses on a few main points:

It ensures that only U.S. citizens can vote, which aligns both state law and the Constitution. It simplifies the voting process by eliminating the ability to rank candidates. Voters would cast just one vote for their chosen candidate or issue. Specifies that the candidate who receives the most votes in a party's primary will be the sole candidate from that party on the general election ballot.

What is Ranked-Choice Voting?

Ranked-choice voting allows voters to rank candidates in order of preference rather than selecting just one. If a voter's top choice doesn't receive enough support to win, their vote can be transferred to their next choice. This method aims to ensure that the winning candidate has broader support among the electorate.

By proposing to eliminate ranked-choice voting while also addressing voter eligibility, Amendment 7 stacks these issues together, making it harder for voters to understand the implications of their choices. This combination could lead to significant changes in how elections are conducted in Missouri, but it might also obscure the conversation about what voters really want in terms of representation and electoral fairness.

Implications

Yes Vote: Supporting Amendment 7 means endorsing these changes. Advocates believe this could boost the integrity of elections and reduce confusion about candidate selection, leading to a clearer decision-making process for voters.

Opposing the amendment keeps the current voting system, which allows candidate ranking and doesn't restrict voting to U.S. citizens (some areas allow non-citizens to vote in local elections only) . Critics may worry that these proposed changes could complicate the voting process or limit how voters express their preferences.

Concerns About Costs

Some voters might be curious about the financial implications of implementing these changes. The good news is that state and local officials estimate there won’t be any additional costs or savings associated with the amendment. This suggests that the proposed changes could be managed within existing budgets, meaning no new taxes would be needed to make it happen. This is designed to reassure voters that there won’t be a financial burden on taxpayers.

As election day approaches, it’s important for voters to understand what a yes or no vote on Amendment 7 truly means. The outcomes of this amendment could reshape the electoral landscape in Missouri, influencing how citizens interact with the voting process.

By being informed about the potential changes, voters can make choices that reflect their values and vision for a straightforward and fair election system.

