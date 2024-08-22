Poll: Missourians Positive on State, Concerned About Cost of Living, Health Care

A recent public opinion poll finds it's the best of times and the worst of times for Missourians. The "Speak up Missouri" poll from The Missouri Foundation for Health, reveals that residents treasure deep community connections, but they're also burdened by significant challenges, such as cost of living, access to adequate health care, and drug and alcohol use in the Show-Me State.

Sheldon Weisgrau, MFH vice president for health policy and advocacy, said the poll confirmed that the cost of health care is really fundamental.

"And that addressing that problem can make life better for people in Missouri in a whole lot of other areas. If we can bring down the cost of health care, people would have money to spend on other things," he said.

Many Missourians view their state positively, often recommending it as a good place to live and praising it as safe and welcoming, especially for raising children.

The poll showed significant demographic differences in concerns: More than 80% of Black Missourians cited crime and gun violence as major issues. White respondents mainly worried about the rising cost of living and health care costs. Weisgrau notes views on climate change also varied.

"Thirty-nine percent of respondents said that climate change was not too serious a problem. But for Democrats, nearly two-thirds labeled it as an extremely serious, or very serious problem, compared with only 8% of Republicans," he continued.

He stressed the importance of elected officials paying close attention to their constituents' concerns, especially during this election year, to tackle the pressing issues affecting their daily lives.

