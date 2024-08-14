MO Judge Rules Voters to Decide Fate of Ranked-Choice Voting

A Cole County judge ruled Tuesday, August 13, that Missouri voters will decide whether to ban ranked choice voting statewide, which could reshape the state's elections.

This means the contentious issue will be on the November ballot, tied to a proposed amendment stating only U.S. citizens can vote. Ranked choice voting is currently used only in the St. Louis area. It allows voters to rank candidates by preference and ensures a majority winner by redistributing votes from eliminated candidates.

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft supports the ban.

"I have a pretty sneaky feeling -- and I think I'm right -- that this change has been pushed, not because it's a quote, 'better,' unquote, way to vote, but because it's designed to change the outcome," Ashcroft contended.

Backers of ranked-choice voting said people should be allowed to try it. They pointed out it eliminates the need for costly runoff elections and promotes more civil campaigning among candidates.

Jean Dugan, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Missouri, is a proponent. She said there is a growing interest in ranked choice voting, not only in Missouri but around the country.

"The St. Louis League worked to get approval voting in the city of St. Louis, and it's working very well there," Dugan noted. "But other communities might want to try it, too."

Ranked choice voting is now used in more than 50 cities, in 14 states. Ashcroft maintained those who want to use it in Missouri have been unable to attain victory for their issue or their candidate and so have decided to "change the rules." Missouri voters will have the final say on Nov. 5.

Support for this reporting was provided by The Carnegie Corporation of New York.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.