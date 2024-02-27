Private School Tax Credit Bill Introduced in MO Legislature

Representative Doug Richey, a Republican from Excelsior Springs, presented a bill that he said “will make the money follow the students” to a House committee on Monday.

The bill would give families with students in non-public schools a tax credit for certain educational expenses. Those expenses include tuition, textbooks, and tutoring services.

The bill does not include a reference to state accreditation for private schools. Richey said he would trust parents to pick a school that meets standards.

Richey said he wants to empower parents to make decisions about their child’s education.

“The money would’ve been spent anyway on those students. And quite frankly, we’re taxing those parents as if they are being educated in that context,” Richey said.

Critics of the bill say that it would take money away from the public sector and move it to the private sector.

Richey said that privatization is something the legislature does all the time.

This story is from the Missouri News Network—a partnership with the University of Missouri School of Journalism, and the Missouri Broadcasters Association.