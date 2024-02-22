© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Missouri Democrats Attempt New Legislation Following Parade Shooting

KRCU Public Radio | By Farah Siddiqi
Published February 22, 2024 at 4:49 PM CST
House Democrats spoke at a press conference on Feb. 19th, 2024 about firearms issues and legislation and fielded questions from reporters.
Alex Cox/Missouri News Network
House Democrats spoke at a press conference on Feb. 19th, 2024 about firearms issues and legislation and fielded questions from reporters.

Missouri Democrats have filed legislation that would prompt a vote to return gun possession rules to local governments. The move was prompted by a deadly shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory parade.

In 2021, Gov. Mike Parsons signed the Second Amendment Preservation Act, a controversial law preventing federal law from overreaching on a person's right to bear arms.

Law enforcement agencies with officers who knowingly enforce any federal laws could be sued and fined up to $50,000.

Rep. Cristal Quade, D-Springfield, the House Minority Leader, called the parade shooting an example of the state's weak gun laws.

"Law enforcement officers are begging and pleading with us to allow them to do their jobs," Quade pointed out. "The basics of juveniles in the city being able to carry guns and cops pulling them over and not being able to take them from them. And to the speaker's comment, laws don't fix things. Then what the hell are we doing as lawmakers? Why are we here at all?"

Majority Republicans scrapped a bill that would have allowed concealed guns in transit and places of worship. They did, however, attempt to change Missouri's initiative petition process, which would have made any proposals -- like this one for local control or abortion rights -- difficult to pass.

Quade argued voters should have the opportunity to let local officials pass common-sense gun laws reflecting the needs of their communities. She contended House majority leaders are just tiptoeing around the issue.

"They keep saying that they need to pass these bills to make Missourians safer," Quade observed. "Obviously, they know that it will not make Missourians safer. What they're doing is trying to score political points for these primaries where they're running against each other and they are using our children as political fodder."

Platte County Democrat Ashley Aune tried to speak about gun violence in the House on Tuesday, and posted video footage that appeared to show Republicans shutting her down, with someone telling the House speaker, "I think she should just sit."

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.
Farah Siddiqi
Born and raised in Canada to an early Pakistani immigrant family, Farah Siddiqi was naturally drawn to the larger purpose of making connections and communicating for public reform. She moved to America in 2000 spending most of her time in California and Massachusetts. She has also had the opportunity to live abroad and travel to over 20 countries.
