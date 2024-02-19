MO House Democrats Speak Out About Gun Issues and Legislation After Chiefs Parade Shooting

At Monday's press conference, many House Democrats wore all black or pins with KC on them in respect for the mass shooting that happened during a Super Bowl parade in Kansas City. They are also drafting a resolution to address gun violence.

The current idea is to draft a resolution that would give the power to local governments to make laws regarding firearms.

At a press conference, House minority leader Crystal Quade, said that the resolution mirrors an initiative petition that is currently seeking to make it to the ballot. And she is doing what she can to uplift the the voice of the people of Missouri.

Quade said that she and the members of her caucus are feeling every emotion from anger to sadness.

“I’m going to tell you this I’m gonna let my caucus do whatever they feel they need to do to represent their people in the next, however long this takes,” Quade said.

After House Republican leadership passed a bill that would prevent the carrying of a firearm on public transit, House majority leader Jonathan Patterson said that the mayor of KC did not want the bill and said that now is not the time to do bills of its kind.

Ultimately, Quade said that nothing is going to change on gun control until there are new people elected to office.

This story comes from the Missouri News Network—which is produced by the University of Missouri School of Journalism and distributed by the Missouri Broadcasters Association.

