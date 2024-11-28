SEMO Spotlight: Paxton DeLaurent

Paxton DeLaurent is the starting quarterback for the SEMO Football Team. He will graduate in Spring 2025 with his Bachelor's of Science in Physical Education.

Recently, Paxton was selected for the Ohio Valley Conference Athlete-Scholar Award 2024-2025. He also earned additional OVC honors this season like the Big South-OVC Offensive Player of the Week.

In this episode, Paxton reflects on his growth as a Christian and an athlete. He describes his inspiration both on and off the football field.