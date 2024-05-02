© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
SEMO Spotlight: Jalik Smith

By Ashton Randolph
Published May 2, 2024 at 12:59 PM CDT
Jalik Smith visits KRCU studios to talk about club and intramural sports at Southeast Missouri State Univeristy.
Ashton Randolph
Jalik Smith is a senior at Southeast pursuing his undergraduate degree in Communication Disorders with a minor in Computer Science. Outside of class, Jalik enjoys playing volleyball with the Men's Club Volleyball team.

In this episode, Jalik describes his involvement with club and intramural sports at the university. He recently competed with the Men's Club Volleyball team at the national championships in Kansas City, MO against 250 universities across the United States.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
