SEMO Spotlight: Jalik Smith
Jalik Smith is a senior at Southeast pursuing his undergraduate degree in Communication Disorders with a minor in Computer Science. Outside of class, Jalik enjoys playing volleyball with the Men's Club Volleyball team.
In this episode, Jalik describes his involvement with club and intramural sports at the university. He recently competed with the Men's Club Volleyball team at the national championships in Kansas City, MO against 250 universities across the United States.