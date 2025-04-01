Going Public: Gordonville Fire District Seeks First Tax Increase in Decades for Equipment and Safety Upgrades

Voters in Cape Girardeau County will decide on a 25-cent property tax increase per $100 of assessed valuation in the upcoming local election. If approved, the additional funds will help replace aging fire equipment, upgrade fire stations, and improve emergency medical response times.

The ballot item, known as Proposition: Fire & Life Safety, marks the first time the district has requested a tax increase since its formation in 1993.

“We are a volunteer fire department. So we are 100% tax-based. So this proposition is very important to our district and our residents,” said Michael Gentry, Chief of the Gordonville Fire Protection District. “We were formed in 93, we haven't asked for a tax increase since then. And this tax increase will allow us to purchase some much-needed equipment, apparatus, and some updates to our three stations.”

The department currently operates nine fire apparatuses (trucks) across three stations but can only afford to replace one truck every seven years. The tax increase would allow for the immediate replacement of a 1994 tanker truck and a 1993 brush truck, both of which have exceeded their recommended service life. A new tanker alone is estimated to cost about $500,000.

The funds would also support station repairs and improvements, and emergency response capabilities. The department serves 77 square miles, stretching beyond Gordonville to parts of Cape Girardeau and Jackson. Mutual aid agreements with other fire districts mean the measure’s impact could extend beyond the district itself.

Gentry said that while the department actively pursues grants and has secured around $550,000 in funding since 2014, those sources are not guaranteed. Previous attempts to secure grant funding for equipment replacements have been unsuccessful, pushing the department to put the proposition on the ballot.

“We have asked for $2.5 million worth of grants since 2014. So we do stay active on grants now,” Gentry said. “That really changes, or depends on the federal and state leaders and what's available for their budgets too. But yes, we have asked for grants and we will continue to do that as long as they're available.”

The district’s ISO rating—or Insurance Services Office, which can affect homeowners' insurance costs—has improved over the years due to investments in equipment and training. Officials say further improvements could help lower insurance premiums for residents.

An ISO fire rating is a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office (ISO). The score reflects how prepared a community and area is for fires. While it mainly focuses on the local fire departments and water supply, there are other factors that contribute to an area’s score.

If the tax increase passes, the department will continue its transparency efforts, including public meetings and social media updates, to inform residents on how funds are being used. Without the increase, Gentry warns that aging equipment and facility limitations could impact response times and firefighter safety.

“We are here for the public. We'll continue to be here for the public. We are your fire district. And we love serving the area.”

Election Day is Tuesday, April 8, 2025. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.