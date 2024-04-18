Going Public: MOCAN Talks 'FAFSA Week of Action' and Fast Approaching Deadline for 2024-25 Academic Year

As the June 1st, 2024 Access Missouri Grant deadline for Free Application for Federal Student Aid—or FAFSA— quickly approaches, students, parents, advisors, and counselors can still get the help they need to revise or finish their application for the next academic year, but time is running out.

During 'National FAFSA Week of Action'—from April 15th to 19th, 2024, KRCU Public Radio spoke with Kaitlyn Venta, Director of Affordability for the Missouri College and Career Attainment Network (MOCAN) about ways to get help completing the FAFSA application—especially for students who plan to attend Missouri colleges and universities in the next academic year: 2024-25.

According to MOCAN, students' FAFSA submissions are down nearly 32 percent from the last academic year, and last year (2023-24) students left over $78.8 million of unclaimed Pell Grants on the table.

During this time, and after your application has been processed, you can correct your FAFSA form online or on paper.

While most information cannot be changed on the FAFSA form, some information must be updated if it changes. Find out the difference and how to update FAFSA information.

Making corrections or updates online requires you to sign in using your account username and password.

The FASFA award year starts on July 1, 2024.

For video assistance, visit mofafsa.org/fafsazoom and for more details on the FAFSA form, visit the U.S. Department of Education website.