Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: SEMO's Jazz Band Swings Into Annual Spring Concert Featuring Vocalist Michaele Postell

By Ella Tinsley
Published April 6, 2025 at 5:00 PM CDT
On this episode of 'Exposition', student Alex Davidson, a Music Education Major at SEMO who serves as the Jazz Band's bassist, shares a preview of this year's annual Spring Concert. The concert is April 15th at 7:30 pm in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus.

The 2025 Spring Jazz Concert features award-winning coloratura soprano turned jazz/pop vocalist Michaele Postell, who will be singing Ella Fitzgerald charts with the rhythmic accompaniment of the Southeast Jazz Band.

Alex notes that being able to accompany a vocalist has been a welcome challenge as a musician, detailing the slight differences in having instrumental soloists versus vocalist guests at the Jazz Band's Concerts.

Alex also shared his experience in past charts and how the different improvisational languages come into play when learning a new jazz chart or genre of jazz music.

He talks about his passion for multiple instruments, the origins of his love of jazz, his musical journey, and shares his take on jazz performance in the Cape Area.

Ella Tinsley
Ella Tinsley is a junior at Southeast Missouri State University majoring in Mass Communications: Advertising and Public Relations. She joined the staff of KRCU Public Radio in December 2024, and is a co-producer of 'Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast' and 'SEMO Spotlight'.
