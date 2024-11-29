Exposition: Emma Jarrett Previews 'In Terra Pax' on River Campus

Senior vocal music education major Emma Jarrett is singing alto with the choir in the mini major work 'In Terra Pax.'

The concert on River Campus will feature orchestral pieces from 'The Nutcracker.' The choir will join the orchestra to perform 'In Terra Pax.' In this episode, Emma describes the angelic voices of the choir, which mimic the messenger angels in the Biblical nativity story of Christmas.

'In Terra Pax' will take place on Tuesday, December 3rd at 7:30pm in Bedell Performance Hall on River Campus.