Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Elise Bowles Previews the River Campus Production of 'Oklahoma!'

By Ashton Randolph
Published November 7, 2024 at 2:07 PM CST
Elise Bowles visits KRCU studios to preview Oklahoma! and talks about playing the role of her character 'Laurey'.
Elise Bowles is majoring in Musical Theater at Southeast Missouri State University. She is playing 'Laurey' in the upcoming River Campus production of Oklahoma!

The musical is Elise's first experience playing a lead role in a River Campus production. In this episode, she discusses the personality traits of her character, Laurey, and her favorite creative elements incorporated into the show.

Oklahoma! is showing in Rust Flexible Theater on the River Campus from Thursday, November 14th, through Sunday, November 17th, and again from Thursday, November 21st, through Sunday, November 24th.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
