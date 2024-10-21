Exposition: Joshua Pantoja Previews 'Underground Jazz: Sounds of Puerto Rico' at Scout Hall

On this episode of 'Exposition', host Mary Mims speaks with Joshua Pantoja, a Horn Professor at the Puerto Rico Music Conservatory.

This week, Joshua Pantoja, performs twice in Cape Girardeau. The first performance is Tuesday, October 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast’s River Campus. He'll play jazz classics along with the Southeast ensembles. He regularly performs with the Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra and is a Puerto Rico Music Conservatory faculty member.

Later in the week, Scout Hall welcomes Joshua Pantoja for 'Underground Jazz: Sounds of Puerto Rico' on Friday, October 25. In this performance, Joshua Pantoja brings music from Puerto Rico and jazz bebop repertoire to Scout Hall.

Doors open at 7 PM. Show starts at 7:30 PM.

About Joshua Pantoja:

Throughout the year, you can find him playing with Camerata Caribe, Café Corta'o Horn Quartet, Pantojazz, and Puerto Rico Symphony Orchestra. Pantoja has performed Masterclasses at the Manhattan School of Music, The Mannes School of Music, The Juilliard Summer Program, Juilliard's Music Advancement Program, Bard College, Montclair University, Delaware University, Shenandoah Conservatory, Texas A&M Corpus Christi, University of Arizona.

