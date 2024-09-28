© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: TV & Film Student Kendal Lewis Previews 4th Annual 'See Me' Series

By Ashton Randolph
Published September 28, 2024 at 8:00 AM CDT
Kendal Lewis visits KRCU studios to discuss his passion for TV & film and to preview the See Me Series.
Kendal Lewis is pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication: TV & Film with a minor in Sports Management at Southeast. He has been involved in various cinematic projects with organizations like Mass Media Representation, SE Creative, and Creative Media for Athletics.

In this episode, Kendal shares his passion for production and the skills he developed throughout his undergraduate career. He also describes the theme for the upcoming 'See Me' Series student and faculty discussion panel.

The 4th annual See Me Series event will be held in Rose Theater on Monday, September 30th from 6 to 8 pm.

Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
