Exposition: Asa Faust Previews 'Opera Scenes' on River Campus

Asa Faust is a sophomore Vocal Music Education major at Southeast Missouri State University. He performs in the'Opera Scenes' on Sunday, April 28 at 3 pm in the Shuck Recital Hall.

In this episode, Asa expresses his love for music, and shares how performances, such as the 'Opera Scenes,' have challenged him to learn language interpretations and develop character roles.

'Opera Scenes', is playing in the Shuck Recital on Sunday, April 28th, 2024 at 3 pm.