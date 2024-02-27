© 2024 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Student Actress Jodie Lloyd Previews 'Our Play', 2023 Winner of Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival

By Ashton Randolph
Published February 27, 2024 at 3:33 PM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jodie Lloyd visits KRCU studios to talk about the upcoming River Campus production of 'Our Play'.
KRCU/Ashton Randolph
Jodie Lloyd visits KRCU studios to talk about her role in the upcoming River Campus production of 'Our Play', by Jessica Moss—a Winner of the 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival.

In this episode, Musical Theatre Major Jodie Lloyd describes her role in SEMO's upcoming production of 'Our Play' by Jessica Moss, on the River Campus. She introduces unique characters and themes that develop throughout the play.

'Our Play' is the Winner of the 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival. It opens Wednesday, February 28, and runs through Sunday, March 3, 2024, in the Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast River Campus.

*Warning: 'Our Play' contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

Tags
Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Lanford Wilson New American Play FestivalJeanine Larson Dobbins Conservatory of Theatre and DanceTheatre
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
See stories by Ashton Randolph
Latest Episodes