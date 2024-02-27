Exposition: Student Actress Jodie Lloyd Previews 'Our Play', 2023 Winner of Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival

In this episode, Musical Theatre Major Jodie Lloyd describes her role in SEMO's upcoming production of 'Our Play' by Jessica Moss, on the River Campus. She introduces unique characters and themes that develop throughout the play.

'Our Play' is the Winner of the 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival. It opens Wednesday, February 28, and runs through Sunday, March 3, 2024, in the Rust Flexible Theatre on the Southeast River Campus.

*Warning: 'Our Play' contains mature themes and may not be appropriate for all audiences.