Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast

Exposition: Performers Speak About River Campus Production of 'Carmen'

By Mary Collier Mims
Published January 18, 2024 at 2:33 PM CST
'Carmen' role lead performers Elizabeth Brennecke and Morgan Goad, along with Dr. Chris Goeke speak with Caffe Concerto host Mary Mims, about their upcoming production at the Southeast River Campus.
KRCU/JPM
On this episode of 'Exposition', Caffe Concerto host, Mary Mims speaks with student performers in the role of 'Carmen'— Elizabeth Brennecke and Morgan Goad.

She also talks with the director, Dr. Chris Goeke, Professor of Voice and Director of Opera, about the upcoming Southeast Opera Theatre and Southeast Department of Music production of Carmen and the process of adapting this major work to a smaller-scale performance.

CarmenA fiery tale of love, obsession, and a woman in control of her own destiny, Carmen was the final work of French composer Georges Bizet. The opera will be sung in English with an orchestra.

Performances will take place on Friday, January 19, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, January 21, at 3:00 p.m. in the Bedell Performance Hall on Southeast’s River Campus.

Mary Collier Mims
Mary Collier Mims returns to public radio on the heels of a 35-year teaching career in music. Her on-air debut was in 1979 on WTSU-FM, an NPR affiliate in Troy, AL. Mary taught at Troy State University for nine years and moved to Cape Girardeau with her husband Bruce and son George Aplin in 1989. She taught voice, music appreciation, aural skills, and music education courses at Southeast Missouri State University from 1989-1992 and 2011-2017. Her public school teaching years were spent in service to Cape Girardeau Public Schools and Nell Holcomb R-IV. Mary enjoys fishing, birding, and being a grandma to Jerry, Bree, and Violet.
