Exposition: Annabella Gleeson Talks About Role of Student Director in 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival Productions

By Ashton Randolph
Published October 24, 2023 at 7:03 PM CDT
Annabella Gleeson stops by the KRCU Public Radio studios to talk about her experience as a student producer in one of the plays, which will be shown during the 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival, in the Rust Flexible Theatre, Oct. 26th - 28th, 2023.

Annabella Gleeson is an undergraduate Southeast student majoring in Musical Theatre.

She talks about her experience as one of the student directors in the upcoming productions of the top ten short plays chosen from the 2023 Lanford Wilson New American Play Festival.

Showings are from Oct. 26th to 28th, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. each evening in the Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus. Some plays feature mature content.

Exposition: An Arts + Culture Podcast Lanford Wilson New American Play FestivalSoutheast Missouri State University’s River Campus
Ashton Randolph
Ashton Randolph joined KRCU Public Radio in Sept. 2023 and is a co-producer of the 'SEMO Spotlight' and 'Exposition' podcasts. Ashton is a Communications Disorders Major at Southeast Missouri State University and also serves as a Student Ambassador.
Latest Episodes