Dear Heartland

Remember sitting around the dinner table as your parents shared their stories about growing up? Remember hearing all of the crazy shenanigans they got into, or simply what life was like back then? Well now it's your turn and this time we want to hear them too. This is your chance to walk down memory lane and share your stories  about life in southeast Missouri as KRCU embarks on our community project "Dear Heartland."

Latest Episodes
    Dear Heartland: A Special Message
    Sally Modde was just 9-years-old in 1941 when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor during World War II. Many young men from her tight-knit community in…
    Dear Heartland: A Perryville Doctor's Legacy
    Our next Dear Heartland comes from Judy Carron Collins in Perryville. Her father Dr. Oscar Carron was responsible for delivering about 6,000 babies in…
    Dear Heartland: An Unexpected Phone Call
    Today we’re bringing you more from our community project Dear Heartland with a story from a woman named “Challie.” She grew up in Claryville, Mo. during a…
    Dear Heartland: 'He's Always Been My Rock'
    Today’s Dear Heartland comes from Kate Howard and her dad Gary. When they’re together they’re like a well seasoned comedy duo that feeds off of each…
    Dear Heartland: The Unbreakable Bond
    For the past couple of weeks we’ve been sharing your stories about life in southeast Missouri from our new community project Dear Heartland. Some of them…
    Dear Heartland: Weekends in Morehouse
    There’s nothing like a good weekend at your grandparents house, especially if you come from a big family. But the bigger the family the more shenanigans…
    Dear Heartland: Through Grandma's Eyes
    Imagine hearing your earliest moments through the eyes of someone else. Like the day you were born, special moments you spent together, and where life’s…
    Dear Heartland: Fishing Trip Gone Wrong
    Like most kids that hear stories about their parents wild childhood adventures they can seem a little over the top and hard to believe. And this story…