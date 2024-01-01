Dr. Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones, professor of music at Southeast Missouri State University, received her B.M. and M.M. from Southeastern Louisiana University and her D.M.A. from the Conservatory of Music at University of Missouri-Kansas City.

A contralto, Dr. Jones remains an active performer in recital, opera and concert work, and she is an active member of the National Association of Teachers of Singing (NATS). At Southeast, Dr. Jones co-directs the Opera Workshop and teaches studio voice, diction and music appreciation. She has also taught and sung at the Berkshire Choral Festival, Truman State University and Kansas City Kansas Community College.

