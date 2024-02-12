Dillon BerginMuckRock Data Reporter/Missouri Independent Reporter
Dillon Bergin is MuckRock's data reporter. He uses data and public records to power investigative reporting. Dillon was a member of the Documenting COVID-19 team, a project funded by MuckRock and the Brown Institute for Media Innovation. Before that, he was a Report for America corps member with Searchlight New Mexico and a Fulbright Germany Journalism Fellow.
-
In 2021, Wavis Jordan told reporters he didn’t investigate deaths himself and required families to provide proof of a positive COVID-19 test before including it on a death certificate.