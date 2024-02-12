Derek Kravitz is the investigations and data editor of MuckRock, a nonprofit, collaborative news site that focuses on public records and accountability journalism. He is also working on grant-funded initiatives through Columbia and Stanford's Brown Institute for Media Innovation, including the Documenting COVID-19 project. Previously, he was the research director at ProPublica and a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, and The Washington Post. Kravitz has been a part of three teams that have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize