Derek Kravitz

Derek Kravitz

Investigations and Data editor of MuckRock

Derek Kravitz is the investigations and data editor of MuckRock, a nonprofit, collaborative news site that focuses on public records and accountability journalism. He is also working on grant-funded initiatives through Columbia and Stanford's Brown Institute for Media Innovation, including the Documenting COVID-19 project. Previously, he was the research director at ProPublica and a reporter and editor at The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, and The Washington Post. Kravitz has been a part of three teams that have been finalists for the Pulitzer Prize