Missouri River Program Faces Cuts as Summer Recreation Season Begins

As Memorial Day marks the official kickoff to the summer recreation season, conservation groups are warning that cuts to a federal river management program could affect some of Missouri’s most popular outdoor activities.

Supporters of the Sustainable Rivers Program said it helps guide dam operations along waterways across the country.

Jim Howe, senior policy adviser for the Nature Conservancy, said the program produces benefits for Missouri communities and taxpayers.

“What we’re getting is better aquatic habitat, improved water quality, more flood plain resilience, outstanding hunting and fishing opportunities, wildlife watching opportunities, healthier wetland systems,” Howe outlined. “These are filtering our water for us.”

Some federal officials argued agencies should focus on core infrastructure priorities such as navigation and flood control rather than environmental restoration. Others have characterized the programs as duplicative, low-priority, or better handled at the state level.

Clean water advocates contend Missouri is already seeing benefits from the Sustainable Rivers Program along several waterways, including the Mississippi River north of St. Louis at the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.

Howe stressed small changes in how dams are operated can improve outdoor recreation without costly new construction projects.

“At the Mel Price Dam on the Mississippi River, our study found that the Sustainable Rivers Program is generating a return on investment of 12-1 for every federal dollar spent,” Howe emphasized. “I mean, that’s enormous.”

Missouri is home to more than 110,000 miles of rivers and streams. Conservationists are continuing to push lawmakers to restore funding to the program as Congress debates the federal budget.

Missouri News Service, a news partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.