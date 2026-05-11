Rising Premiums Drive Missourians to Seek Alternative Health Plans

Broadcast version by Chrystal Blair for Missouri News Service reporting for the KFF Health News-Public News Service Collaboration

As health insurance costs continue rising nationwide, some Missourians are looking beyond the Affordable Care Act marketplace for coverage.

Missouri lawmakers approved Farm Bureau health plans last May - and this year the organization began offering coverage designed to lower monthly costs.

But unlike ACA plans, applicants with serious chronic conditions, including recent cancer diagnoses, strokes, or heart attacks, can be denied coverage.

Beth Bowles, director of health plans with the Farm Bureau's state office, emphasized that people should not let that stop them from applying.

"We've been doing this since January 1 of this year, and it's not necessarily you have to be the healthiest of the healthy people," said Bowles. "I'm seeing coverage anywhere from eight to nine out of 10 people are getting approved for this."

She said these plans were created after hearing from farmers, ranchers, and small business owners struggling to keep up with rising premiums and deductibles.

Missouri is among 14 states allowing health coverage through the state farm bureau's membership-based organizations that represent agricultural and rural interests.

Bowles shared the story of a husband and wife, independent contractors with three children, who were paying nearly $3,000 a month for health insurance under the ACA. She said they later took advantage of Missouri’s new law.

"They applied, and they got approved, and now they're paying eight forty a month," Bowles. "They're saving $22,000 a year, and their deductible is half of what it was, and the coverage is better."

The policy research arm KFF estimates many subsidized ACA enrollees could see premium payments more than double this year after enhanced federal tax credits expired.

The Missouri News Service originally published this story.