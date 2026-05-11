© 2026 KRCU Public Radio
90.9 Cape Girardeau | 88.9-HD Ste. Genevieve | 88.7 Poplar Bluff
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Rising Premiums Drive Missourians to Seek Alternative Health Plans

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published May 11, 2026 at 11:08 AM CDT
Nearly two-thirds, or 64% of U.S. adults, say they are worried about being able to afford health care costs, according to a recent KFF Health Tracking Poll.
KFF Health News
/
Missouri News Service
Nearly two-thirds, or 64% of U.S. adults, say they are worried about being able to afford health care costs, according to a recent KFF Health Tracking Poll.

Broadcast version by Chrystal Blair for Missouri News Service reporting for the KFF Health News-Public News Service Collaboration

As health insurance costs continue rising nationwide, some Missourians are looking beyond the Affordable Care Act marketplace for coverage.

Missouri lawmakers approved Farm Bureau health plans last May - and this year the organization began offering coverage designed to lower monthly costs.

But unlike ACA plans, applicants with serious chronic conditions, including recent cancer diagnoses, strokes, or heart attacks, can be denied coverage.

Beth Bowles, director of health plans with the Farm Bureau's state office, emphasized that people should not let that stop them from applying.

"We've been doing this since January 1 of this year, and it's not necessarily you have to be the healthiest of the healthy people," said Bowles. "I'm seeing coverage anywhere from eight to nine out of 10 people are getting approved for this."

She said these plans were created after hearing from farmers, ranchers, and small business owners struggling to keep up with rising premiums and deductibles.

Missouri is among 14 states allowing health coverage through the state farm bureau's membership-based organizations that represent agricultural and rural interests.

Bowles shared the story of a husband and wife, independent contractors with three children, who were paying nearly $3,000 a month for health insurance under the ACA. She said they later took advantage of Missouri’s new law.

"They applied, and they got approved, and now they're paying eight forty a month," Bowles. "They're saving $22,000 a year, and their deductible is half of what it was, and the coverage is better."

The policy research arm KFF estimates many subsidized ACA enrollees could see premium payments more than double this year after enhanced federal tax credits expired.

The Missouri News Service originally published this story.
Tags
News Missouri Healthcare AccessMO EconomyHealth Insurance
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
See stories by Chrystal Blair