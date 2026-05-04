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Missouri News
The latest news from every corner of the state, including policy emerging from Missouri's capitol.

Missouri Area Labeled ‘Maternal Desert’ Draws $250,000 Investment

KRCU Public Radio | By Chrystal Blair
Published May 4, 2026 at 8:31 PM CDT
The U.S. infant mortality rate dropped slightly in 2024, after rising the year before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
(CDC)
/
Missouri News Service
The U.S. infant mortality rate dropped slightly in 2024, after rising the year before, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

UnitedHealthcare and its partners are investing $250,000 to help improve maternal health in southeast Missouri’s Bootheel, where infant mortality rates are among the highest, reaching up to 11 deaths per 1,000 births.

The region also faces major gaps in prenatal care, with many expectant mothers unable to access first-trimester services. Health leaders said such barriers are driving poorer outcomes for moms and babies.

Jamie Bruce, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community and State Plan of Missouri and Iowa, said they are focusing on access to care.

"Access to prenatal and postpartum care really shouldn't depend on somebody's ZIP code or income," Bruce contended. "We really think it's important to listen to families and providers in the Bootheel and other parts of the state."

She noted much of the Bootheel is considered a "maternal desert," with some counties lacking hospitals that deliver babies or even a single OB provider. The funding will support a partnership with the Missouri Bootheel Regional Consortium to expand care access and strengthen connections between families and providers.

In recent years, data show areas without access to maternal care affected more than 2 million women of reproductive age and about 150,000 births. Bruce stressed the investment is really about making sure families do not fall through the cracks.

"This collaboration is about meeting families where they are, supporting the connections between mothers, providers, and communities that keep moms and babies healthy," Bruce outlined.

Statewide, 51% of Missouri counties are defined as maternity care deserts, compared to the national average of 35%, according to the Missouri Perinatal Quality Collaborative.

UnitedHealthcare contributes to the fund for reporting on Health Issues.

Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.
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News Rural Missouri HealthMaternal Healthcare Disparities
Chrystal Blair
Chrystal Blair is a veteran news broadcaster with more than 30 years of experience in radio and television reporting, producing, and writing. She was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, and earned a degree in Communication/Radio, Television, and Film from Eastern Michigan University.
See stories by Chrystal Blair