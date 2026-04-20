Missouri Residents Urged to Act Early Under New Cholesterol Guidance

The American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology have released new guidance on cholesterol management, as heart disease remains the leading cause of death nationwide.

Health professionals said what makes high cholesterol even more dangerous is that many people do not realize they have it.

Dr. Mark Huffman, Washington University Medicine cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, said there is some good news.

"We can prevent high cholesterol from developing and manage it through a combination of things like healthy behaviors, screening," Huffman explained. "We've got to know our numbers, including how to know our risk, and then when needed for the right patients, medications."

He stressed that because high cholesterol shows no warning signs, it is critical to know your numbers through regular screening. The new guidelines also emphasize earlier intervention to reduce the long-term risk of heart attack and stroke.

Doctors pointed out another major barrier: Many people do not fully understand “bad” cholesterol or how it affects heart health. They said one of the biggest takeaways from the updated guidance is that people now have more tools to assess their risk. Huffman added that another key preventive measure against bad cholesterol is healthy eating, though he acknowledged it can be challenging with so many unhealthy options available.

"You have to be unusual and unusually healthy oftentimes and avoid many things that are widely available to be able to have a healthy cholesterol level," Huffman noted.

The recommendations also include additional testing options and newer treatments, giving patients and doctors more ways to personalize care. Researchers said taking action as early as childhood can significantly lower the risk of heart disease later in life.

Missouri News Network originally published this story, and is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.