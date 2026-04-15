Artemis II Splashdown Signals Major Step Toward Moon Return; Local Astronaut and Scientists Weigh In On Moment

Artemis II successfully splashed down at its predicted time at 8:07 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 10, 2026, completing NASA’s first crewed mission beyond low Earth orbit in decades and marking a major step toward returning humans to the moon.

Speaking just four hours before splashdown, former NASA astronaut Linda Godwin emphasized that reentry remains one of the most critical phases of the mission. “It’s not over until it’s over,” she said.

Artemis II is the first crewed mission of NASA’s Artemis program and the first time humans have traveled beyond low Earth orbit since the Apollo era. The mission sent four astronauts roughly 240,000 miles to the Moon aboard the Orion capsule, launched on NASA’s Space Launch System rocket.

The spacecraft followed a free return trajectory, using the gravitational pull of both Earth and the Moon to guide its path. This allowed it to travel around the Moon and return safely without major propulsion adjustments.

Savannah Hayes, a curriculum manager at Space Center Houston, said the mission is designed not only to reach the Moon but to test systems needed for future exploration.“These include life support, navigation, and thermal systems,” Hayes explained. “All of these are critical for long-term spaceflight.”

Hayes said traveling beyond low Earth orbit introduces additional risks, including increased exposure to radiation, communication delays, and greater distance from Earth.

She added that these factors make missions like Artemis II significantly more complex than those in orbit. William “Tony” Cole, CEO of ColeSac LLC and a former member-at-large of NASA’s advisory council, said the mission represents both progress and a reminder of how much work remains.

“Although Artemis II was a great feat for mankind, at this point in time, we should be much further along in our exploration of space,” Cole said.

Cole pointed to funding and prioritization as ongoing challenges. He added that increased competition and commercialization in the space industry have helped accelerate progress in recent years.

He said missions like Artemis II can inspire younger generations to pursue careers in science, engineering and space exploration.

Despite the progress, returning to deep space remains difficult. Hayes said there are multiple hazards associated with human spaceflight beyond low Earth orbit, including isolation, radiation exposure and extreme environmental conditions.

She added that building velocity needed to reach the Moon and sustaining long-term missions presents significant technical challenges.

Godwin echoed that perspective, saying returning to the Moon is more challenging than people realize, even though it has been done before.

She noted that plans for similar missions existed during her time at NASA, but did not come to fruition. She added that she is excited to see Artemis II move forward, joking that she is “a little jealous” that she does not get to take part.

As the mission approached its final phase, Godwin pointed to reentry as one of the most intense moments.

She said the spacecraft’s heat shield is a critical component, especially following observations from Artemis I. While reentry lasts about 14 minutes, she described it as a short but intense phase where everything must work correctly.

Godwin emphasized the importance of trust between the crew and mission control. She said teams are constantly communicating and running calculations to ensure a safe return.

She added that NASA has conducted extensive testing and preparation to support reentry, including equipping astronauts with specialized launch and reentry suits.

Beyond the technical aspects, the mission has drawn widespread attention. Godwin described the moment as “unifying”, noting that while the crew represents the United States, they also represent people around the world. Cole echoed that idea, saying missions like Artemis II can inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. He said early exposure to space exploration can encourage students to pursue careers that contribute to future missions.

With Artemis II now complete, attention turns to what comes next. The mission serves as a key step toward returning humans to the Moon for the first time since the Apollo era.

Future missions aim to establish a presence on the lunar surface and use the moon as a stepping stone for deeper space exploration, including a mission to Mars.

For now, Artemis II represents both a return to deep space and a foundation for what comes next.

