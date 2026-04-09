Lawmakers expand school language ban to all hate speech

Missouri public and charter schools could soon have more limitations on hate speech.

House Bill 2061 , passed Thursday, would prohibit discriminatory or antisemitic language in classrooms.

This final passage came after the Senate expanded the protections from just antisemitism to include all hate speech and discrimination. The Senate also clarified that criticism of Israel is not antisemitic if it is similar to criticism that might be made of any other country.

Bill sponsor George Hruza (R-St. Louis) supported the Senate additions.

"This improved the bill and makes it clear what we're trying to address," Hruza said.

Representative Bridget Walsh Moore (D-St. Louis) said the Senate additions were a step in the right direction. However, she voted against the bill, citing the current war with Iran.

"I am going to have to remain a firm no on the bill considering the temperature of the country, and especially this state when it comes to discrimination," Moore said.

The bill now goes to Governor Mike Kehoe.



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