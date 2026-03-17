Illinois Ballots Gauge Support for Federal School Scholarships

Millions of Illinois voters are weighing in on March 17 on whether the state should opt in to the federal school choice tax credit initiative.

Supporters are hoping poll results show statewide support for the tax credit scholarship program, which could benefit private, public, and homeschooled students in Illinois with scholarships of up to $1,700.

Dick Simpson, professor emeritus of political science at the University of Illinois-Chicago and a former Chicago alderman, called it a political pressure campaign meant to influence Governor JB Pritzker. He suggested overwhelming support could potentially sway him, but noted a critical limitation.

"Because it's not being held in the most important Democratic areas of the state, and it's primarily in counties that are Republican, that has less power," Simpson pointed out.

The advisory question will appear on ballots in more than 30 Illinois counties. It will be included in only some communities throughout Cook, Lake, and Winnebago counties. States must choose to opt in by Jan. 1, 2027.

Opponents of the program said it would divert funds from public education and disproportionately benefit the wealthy. Simpson stressed that any increase in funding for education is good. However, he noted that establishing a dichotomy between supporting students in private education versus supporting better public education is a cause for tension. He said ultimately, today’s vote will be based on the priorities of voters.

"I think they have to weigh: Do they support scholarships for all students coming from federal funds, or do they prefer to support public education, which is under threat and needs more students in the system and more money in the system," Simpson explained.

Simpson added that using referendums to show public support or opposition for an issue is a useful tool for citizens to communicate their opinions to public officials. However, recently proposed legislation would prohibit Illinois from adopting the program.

Illinois News Connection originally published this story.