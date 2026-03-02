Report: Missouri’s Rural Veterans Falling Through Health Care Cracks

A new report from the Missouri Rural Health Association warns veterans in the state who live in rural areas are facing steep barriers to care – from long travel distances to hospital closures and workforce shortages.

The group says those challenges pile on top of already serious rural health disparities.

Derek Landes, director of technology and research with the Missouri Rural Health Association, said the Department of Veterans' Affairs has its own health care system for a reason: to provide specialized services that meet veterans’ unique needs – services rural veterans often miss out on.

"When you're a rural veteran who might have complications, or you might have special issues, you're further away from those resources that you need," said Landes, "and that means where you do end up going is to a hospital that might not have that training."

The Missouri Rural Health Association says bridging those gaps will take targeted investment, including expanding telehealth and better connecting rural hospitals and providers.

The report finds that more than half of veterans live with service-related injuries, and related disabilities have doubled since 2008.

Landes pointed out that veterans already face higher mental health risks, which tend to be worse in isolated rural areas. Despite this, he said he believes rural health communities bring real expertise and opportunity to the table.

"The rural health community is really valuable," said Landes, "and there's so much knowledge and skill and innovation and creativity and problem-solving amongst the people in these communities doing this work."

Landes added that another key step forward would be to connect the people already doing the work, so they can collaborate and build a more unified rural health community, despite the geographic barriers.

The Missouri News Network, a partner with KRCU Public Radio, originally published this story.

