House passes bill to make intoxicating hemp products illegal

Intoxicating hemp products could become illegal through a bill in the Missouri House that passed 109-34 on Thursday.

It's based on new federal legislation that creates a new definition of hemp, which will take effect in November. Any hemp products that have more than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, would only be sold through licensed marijuana dispensaries. THC is the substance in marijuana that causes a high.

Non-dispensary shops would also be prohibited from selling hemp, which hemp industry officials argue would severely hurt their business.

"Missouri's hemp industry is facing one of the most serious threats we have seen," the Mo Hemp Trade Association said in an email on Thursday. "HB 2641 is being presented as regulation, but buried language could wipe out nearly every hemp product category except drinks by November 12, 2026. This would happen even if federal law allows those products. That is not alignment. That's elimination."

St. Louis Democratic Representative LaKeySha Bosley voted against the bill. She said hemp products should be regulated differently.

"You're now putting mom and pop shops out of business in rural communities where they already do not have access to healthcare," Bosley said. "It is a problem. Let's regulate it properly."

The bill had an amendment to exclude hemp infused beverages from this regulation. Retailers would be able to sell hemp-infused beverages if they already have a license to sell alcohol. The amendment was taken out after debate on the House floor.

A similar bill in the Senate would ban any place besides licensed dispensaries from selling hemp-derived cannabinoids.

