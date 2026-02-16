IL Sees Rise in Homeless Children Despite Overall Decline

Despite a significant drop in the overall homeless population in Illinois, the number of infants and toddlers who are unhoused is still on the rise.

It is estimated more than 25,000 people are homeless in Illinois and most are families with children.

Erin Patterson, senior director of strategic initiatives and partnerships for the nonprofit School House Connection, noted most figures only capture what she calls "visible homelessness."

"... who qualify under HUD's definition of homelessness, meaning they are staying in a shelter or literally unsheltered," Patterson explained. "So, if homelessness is increasing for those that we can see, we can certainly assume that it is increasing for those we can't see, or what we call 'hidden homelessness.'"

Illinois ranks above the national average for infant and toddler homelessness. Patterson pointed out it could indicate the state is moving toward being able to better identify this population, which will help call attention to the depth of the problem.

While homelessness in young children is prevalent across the state, Patterson acknowledged that people in rural communities often face additional barriers. She added that families may resort to living in cars or motels, or sharing housing due to limited shelter availability and the persistent stigma around being unhoused.

"There is still an embarrassment and a hesitation that families feel when disclosing their living situation," Patterson observed. "That alone might deter them from asking for help when they need it the most."

Patterson stressed the importance of early childhood education programs in combating homelessness in young children, but added that only one in nine in Illinois is enrolled in a program. She emphasized the need for comprehensive wraparound services to address parents and children simultaneously.

"I always say you can give a family a home without actually having addressed the impacts of homelessness on the young child," Patterson underscored. "Putting walls and a roof around a family is the first step, but it can't be the only thing."

This story was originally published by Illinois News Connection, part of the Public News Network.