Missouri Moves to Blend Education and Recovery for Struggling Teens

Missouri education leaders are taking a new approach to help students battling substance use disorders stay in school and on track for their future.

State data suggest nearly 4% of Missouri kids aged 12-17 are dealing with addiction or have recently been in treatment, a challenge recovery high schools are designed to meet head-on.

Lisa Sireno, assistant commissioner of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, explained what sets a recovery high school apart.

"It provides comprehensive high school curriculum and educational services," Sireno outlined. "It provides wraparound services for students who are experiencing substance abuse co-occurring related disorders."

Missouri allows the board to approve up to four recovery high schools in metropolitan areas. Three newly approved schools, including one sponsored by Vivo Saint Louis, are expected to open in the fall of this year. State education leaders said the schools aim to keep students on track to graduate and build toward future careers while also supporting their recovery.

Sireno noted Missouri’s recovery schools grew out of advocacy groups sharing personal stories with lawmakers about family members and students in their communities who needed support.

"As a result of that sort of grassroots information-sharing and movement, legislation was passed," Sireno emphasized. "That enabled us to stand up this pilot program."

Sireno also cleared up one of the biggest misconceptions people have about how recovery schools actually operate.

"In case folks don't know, recovery high schools are not residential schools," Sireno pointed out. "Students go to school during the school day. They go home at night. They're not residential facilities."

She added that pilot programs will be reviewed each year by the State Board and supported through a mix of public and private funding, as Missouri works to expand recovery-focused education options for students statewide.

This story was originally published by Missouri News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.