What Tariffs and Import Limits Mean for Missouri Holiday Shoppers

As Black Friday approaches, Missouri shoppers might find the jingle in their holiday shopping rings a little differently this season.

Retail experts said federal policy is shaping what ends up in carts this year, pushing companies to be more selective.

Jason Miller, professor of supply chain management at Michigan State University, said shoppers probably will not have the selection they are normally used to seeing this time of year.

"That is because importers are being quite cautious and only bringing in their bestsellers and/or the products that they make the most profit on per sale," Miller explained. "The big reason for that is because of the tariffs."

He pointed out that shoppers may notice subtle quality shifts, such as fewer accessories or slightly cheaper materials, as companies look for ways to cut costs.

Beyond costs and supply, Miller stressed the shopping experience itself may be shifting in a new direction. Instead of making a list and checking it twice, he noted many shoppers may use high-tech options for shopping guidance this season.

"There will be a lot of folks who will be turning to ChatGPT, or Claude, or Grok, or any of these different AI chatbots and programs to ask for shopping advice," Miller observed. "‘Where should I go? What should I buy?’"

Julie Wilson, marketing director for Tanger Outlet in Branson, said despite national concerns over pricing and imports, they are preparing for a solid season.

"We're measured by a lot of our sales and traffic, and we are seeing healthy shoppers, healthy sales, healthy traffic," Wilson reported. "We actually, this week, have seen a lot of shoppers already coming, even before Black Friday and throughout the weekend."

Overall, Miller underscored the uncertainty from the recent federal shutdown and the possibility of another in January, which makes predicting this year’s holiday spending tougher than usual.

This article was originally published by Missouri News Network, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

