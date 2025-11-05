Latino Advocates Worry About the Long-Term Effects of Racial Profiling

As aggressive federal immigration efforts continue across Illinois, advocates are sounding the alarm about the widespread implications of racial profiling against Latino communities.

Latino immigrants are avoiding public places and practices they feel could make them easy targets.

Edward Vargas, governance studies fellow at the Brookings Institution, said the chilling effect of racially charged immigration efforts is not restricted to undocumented immigrants. Vargas, who studies Latino communities, said a high percentage of Latino American citizens said they are also avoiding similar activities and even not reporting crimes, for fear of being targeted.

"What I could tell you from the research is that this constant feeling of being sort of hunted, or that you have a crossbow on your back, has really serious implications for people's physical and their mental health," Vargas explained.

He pointed out a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, which effectively legalized the racial profiling of Latinos, sends a strong message and serves to further embolden federal immigration agents in cities like Chicago and across the country.

Vargas, who is Latino, shared his personal concerns about having to travel for work because he is afraid of being stopped by immigration officials. He added his family’s personal history with law enforcement serves to only further compound the fears.

"When I was a child, I had a cousin who died in police custody," Vargas recounted. "My worry about being near a cop – I don't feel safe. So this just kind of exacerbates these feelings of like, 'You're not here to protect me, you're here to do something bad to me.'"

Vargas emphasized that previous periods of anti-immigrant sentiment sparked community mobilization and political action among Latinos. He is hopeful the current situation might also inspire communities to use collective power to elect officials who care about Latino communities and the country's best interests in future elections.

This story was originally published by Illinois News Connection.

