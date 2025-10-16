SEMO to Celebrate the Inauguration of Dr. Brad Hodson, Fri. Oct. 17th

This week, SEMO will officially inaugurate Dr. Brad Hodson as the university’s new president.

Hodson officially assumed the position on July 1, succeeding the previous president, Dr. Carlos Vargas, who served from 2015 to 2025.

Hodson’s inauguration marks the beginning of SEMO’s Homecoming Weekend and a new era of SEMO leadership.

Several events will take place throughout the week to build school spirit and celebrate Homecoming, leading to his inauguration on Friday, Oct. 17. Students should specifically look out for:

Retired Staff Homecoming Weekend Brunch

Homecoming week will begin with a kickoff brunch at the Wehking Alumni Center from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Retired faculty can attend to enjoy a nice breakfast and connect with other former staff members.

Academic Showcase

Visitors will be allowed to attend a campus-wide Academic Showcase from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 16. There, they can interact with students, faculty and alumni and learn about SEMO's many academic programs.

Sessions will take place for the Harrison College of Business and Computing, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, Kent Library, the College of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, and the Holland College of Arts and Media, and will include lab tours and hands-on demonstrations.

Visitors will check in at Towers and be provided with on-campus lunch at Towers Landing, with the college events beginning at 1 p.m.

Information about times and room numbers for each college can be found on SEMO’s website.

Fearless Fest Block Party

SEMO will kick off Inauguration Day festivities with the Fearless Fest Block Party on Normal Street, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17.

Open to all students, attendees can expect a fun variety of games, food trucks, giveaways, and other ways to connect with others and enjoy themselves.

Presidential Inauguration Ceremony and Copper Dome Dinner

The Block Party will lead into the official inauguration ceremony, a formal event scheduled to commence at the Show-Me Center at 2 p.m.

Immediately after, a reception will be hosted open to all students, faculty, alumni, and anyone else in the SEMO community.

Following that, members of the Copper Dome Society will be formally invited to a presidential inauguration dinner at the Show Me Center at 5:30 p.m, celebrating Hodson’s achievement, recognizing alumni, and reflecting on the university’s history and future.

Information for students not in the society, but interested in attending the dinner, can be found on SEMO’s website.

This story was originally published by the Southeast Arrow, a student-run publication at Southeast Missouri State University.

KRCU Public Radio will broadcast the inauguration ceremonies of Southeast Missouri State University's 19th President, Dr. Brad Hodson, beginning at 2 p.m. on Fri. Oct. 17, 2025.