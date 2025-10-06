MO Farmers Relieved After USDA Releases Ag Research Funds

After a months-long delay, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has released funding for sustainable agriculture research in Missouri and across the U.S.

The Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education program is part of the Farm Bill. It provides funding mandated by Congress for farmer-driven research and helps share the results.

The government usually releases the money in March, but that didn't happen this year. Supporters were starting to think the program wouldn't get any of its funding, said Nick Rossi, policy specialist with the National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition.

"We're getting, like, three weeks out from the end of the fiscal year," said Rossi, "and if that funding doesn't go out by the end of the fiscal year, then it's gone."

Rossi said hundreds of farmers from all 50 states, along with members of Congress from both parties, launched a campaign asking the USDA to release the funds. It worked – with SARE getting the go-ahead in mid-September.

Rossi says SARE is the only program funded by the USDA where farmers and ranchers do the research. In Missouri, SARE has awarded more than $9 million for more than 340 projects since the program began in 1988.

Rossi said farmers and ranchers apply directly through SARE, which makes grants to about 400 farmers nationwide each year.

"Generally, these are about farm profitability," said Rossi, "set up local and regional food systems, trying to test out different business models."

SARE also leads educational outreach efforts and helps farmers and ranchers implement sustainable agricultural practices.

Rossi said it's hard to know what impact the loss of SARE funding would have had. He said he's glad the program will keep operating despite the funding delay.

"It's very clear to me that it's helped a lot of farmers all over the country, and in U.S. territories," said Rossi. "And tribal nations also participate in SARE and really believe in the program."

The Missouri Public News Service originally published this story.

