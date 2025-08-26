Missouri Leaders Welcome 25 New U.S. Citizens at Naturalization Ceremony in Cape Girardeau

SEMO alumna and Missouri's secretary of treasury Vivek Malek joined Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe to welcome new U.S. citizens at a naturalization ceremony at the Rush Limbaugh Sr. Courthouse on Aug. 20.

The ceremony typically marks the end of the naturalization process. Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. presided over 25 people from 18 countries who took an oath of allegiance and officially became United States citizens.

Malek said naturalization ceremonies mean so much to him because he is an immigrant from India who came to SEMO nearly 25 years ago for an education and then made it his home.

“In itself, becoming a US citizen is an achievement, and beyond that, what you're able to accomplish, not only serving in public service just like me, or being an entrepreneur, living that American exceptionalism, that American entrepreneurial spirit, and creating jobs for others, creating a better life for others. That's what it all means,” Malek said.

Limbaugh said he has presided over 15 to 20 naturalization ceremonies, and they are always one of his favorite and most emotional ceremonies he presides over.

“As a judge, it's rare that we have the accession of court that's uplifting and wonderful and everybody can rejoice,” Limbaugh said.

After the ceremony, all of the participants were offered the opportunity to register to vote, a sign that they are now full citizens of the United States.

Philippines native Michelle Antallan said it is a great privilege to stand in the courthouse with other people from all over the world and finally become a citizen.

“We've been doing this process for almost five years. So for us, finding our papers, going back and forth from St Louis to Chicago, it's like a graduation day for me,” Antallan said. “Now, for legal and finalized, I am now an American.”

According to USA.gov, in order to become a US citizen, the applicant must follow the 10-step process from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). If they are eligible, they can fill out Form N-400 to apply for naturalization.

U.S Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) stated that the median years spent as a [lawful permanent resident] for all citizens naturalized in FY 2024 was 7.5 years. The United States naturalized around 7.9 million citizens in the last decade.

For the Secretary of the Treasury, Malek said it took him 17 years to become a naturalized citizen after arriving in the United States.

He advised international students at SEMO not to stress much about becoming a citizen, but rather to enjoy their college experience.

“To any student who is coming to SEMO or any other university, I would say, put in your hard work. You will definitely be rewarded,” Malek said. “And I know as soon as a student comes in, the first thought they have is, ‘will I get a visa to United States?’ Once a visa is granted, ‘will I get through the immigration process?’ And I think the focus you need to live the moment being a student. Focus on your studies, enjoy the time that you have in the university, and if you do good, next things will follow.”

The Southeast Arrow, a student-run publication from Southeast Missouri State University, originally published this story. The Southeast Arrow is a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.