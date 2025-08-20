Missouri Teachers Urged to Prioritize Health this School Year

As Missouri students head back to school, the American Heart Association is reminding us that student success often starts with caring for those guiding them: our teachers.

More than 70% of Missouri teachers said they have considered leaving the profession this year, citing stress, low pay, student behavior, and lack of support. The American Heart Association said healthy teachers are better able to manage stress, stay engaged, and set a positive example for students.

Kary Bachert, senior school engagement director for the association in Missouri, shares the steps they are encouraging teachers to take.

"We encourage teachers to prioritize self-care, eat balanced meals, stay active, get enough sleep, set boundaries for their personal life and their work life, and lean on their support network," Bachert outlined.

To help schools support teacher and student wellness, the American Heart Association encourages programs like the Kids Heart Challenge and American Heart Challenge. The association is also working with school leaders, providing a toolkit to support teacher well-being.

Research presented at the association's 2023 Scientific Sessions showed conditions such as depression, anxiety, and chronic stress can speed up the onset of heart-related risk factors and promote negative behavior changes such as smoking or poor diet. Bachert pointed out how time has changed the teaching profession.

"Teaching is a very stressful profession," Bachert acknowledged. "What the landscape of a classroom looks like now is very different than 10 years ago."

Surveys show a striking contrast between longtime educators and those just starting out. While more than 80% of veteran teachers with 26-30 years on the job said they have thought about leaving, nearly 44% of newer teachers with five years or fewer said they rarely or never consider leaving.

The Missouri Public News Service originally published this story and is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.