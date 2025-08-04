MO Mental Health Expert Sheds Light on Back-to-School Struggles

As Missouri students gear up for a new school year, mental health experts said more than backpacks and bus schedules need attention, urging parents to focus on their child's emotional and mental wellness.

Statistics showed one in five Missouri youths has a diagnosable mental health disorder, and rates of serious mental health struggles have risen sharply in the past two decades.

Lauren Burwell, Southwest regional director of school-based services at Burrell Behavioral Health, said the back-to-school season can bring a range of stressors for kids, and parents need to know what signs to watch for.

"With elementary school kiddos, I usually see things that are somatic complaints," Burwell explained. "What we talk about is, having tummy aches, maybe sleep problems. Maybe they're suddenly refusing to go to school or to talk about school."

Burwell noted that as kids grow older, warning signs may shift to irritability, isolation, or risky behavior. She urged parents to take the signs seriously and call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for 24/7 local support.

She stressed that early action is critical. Mental health professionals said parents do not need to have all the answers. What matters most is being present.

Dr. Nicole Brady, chief medical officer of student resources for UnitedHealthcare, said sometimes, just listening can go a long way. She noted it tells your kids it is safe to talk with you about their mental health, so if concerns escalate, kids are more likely to come back.

"We get in that busy day-to-day and sometimes miss some of those signs," Brady pointed out. "So sometimes, step back, take a minute, really listen to what your kids are saying. Validate their feelings, validate their emotions."

Brady added that parents concerned about their child’s mental health should start by talking to their primary care provider, who can treat many issues or refer kids to a specialist if needed, and many schools and colleges offer on-site counseling and behavioral health support.

This story was originally published by The Missouri Public News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.