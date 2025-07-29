As Support Slows, Missouri Homeless Shelter Braces for the Unknown

In Missouri, more than 6,700 people were homeless on a single night in 2023, including hundreds of families and teens, and as food insecurity rises and donations drop, even the shelters usually helping are now in need.

Since the new federal budget was passed, a nonprofit usually serving the homeless is now facing its own uncertainties. Loaves and Fishes, the longest-running shelter in St. Louis County, helps nearly 15,000 people each year.

Jacki McIntosh, CEO of the nonprofit, said she recently came close to laying off staff but chose faith over fear.

"I went back to my accountant, and I said, 'I'm not furloughing and I'm not letting anybody off. I will hand out this food, I will help our shelter residents and everybody who's hurting with the light off. We have candles and we do whatever we have to do to survive this,'" McIntosh recounted.

Loaves and Fishes offers emergency housing and a food pantry and helps families with young kids get back on their feet through case management, financial education, life-skills training, and housing support. The latest spending plan, nicknamed the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," proposes cutting more than $500 million from programs funding emergency shelters, rapid rehousing, and supportive housing, which means tens of thousands of beds lost nationwide.

MacIntosh emphasized what concerns her and charitable organizations like hers the most.

"Right now, the biggest thing that is impacting us all is uncertainty," MacIntosh explained.

And it’s not just housing. With less federal support, nonprofits said rental aid and food programs could also be cut, pushing more families toward eviction or hunger. It could overwhelm shelters such as Loaves and Fishes, already stretched thin. While concerned, MacIntosh noted they are still waiting to see what gets cut. For now, her team is focused on moving forward.

"I sit down with my staff and I say. 'Listen,' and even my board, and I say, 'Listen. It's tough. But do not be afraid. We have to keep moving forward for our clients. We're not here for ourselves, we're here for the people hurting in our community,'" MacIntosh added.

