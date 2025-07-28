Unfrozen Federal Assistance Doesn't Change Uncertainty in Illinois Schools

Uncertainty in public schools continues, even as the Trump administration releases K-12 funds it was withholding.

In Illinois, $280 million in federal funds were frozen for a number of weeks, placing an additional burden on struggling school districts. Illinois relies on federal money for about 12% of its education budget.

John Burkey, executive director of the Large Unit District Association of Illinois, said low-income school districts depend on the funding more than others. He pointed out that Chicago Public Schools, the state’s largest school district, is especially vulnerable.

"The impact of this is very different depending on the district," Burkey stressed. "It’s bad for every district, but it's not equal for every district. And so some are being impacted by this more than others."

Burkey noted some school districts had already spent the federal funds before they were frozen. The Trump administration previously said it would release all frozen funds, but did not provide a clear timeline.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois relied significantly less on federal education funding. Burkey recounted that COVID disrupted education, particularly for younger students, and the extra funding provided by the federal government to address the issue has now ended. Additionally, he explained that schools continue to see unprecedented socioemotional issues among students.

"Staff in schools are really, really struggling right now," Burkey observed. "From being support staff to teachers to administrators, it has never been a more challenging time to help kids in schools because the needs are greater than they've ever been."

Burkey emphasized other federal changes, such as cuts to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also affect school budgets, leading to educators feeling unsupported during an ongoing teacher and administrator shortage, and he is concerned current staff won’t stick around.

"We need good people to both go into the profession but to stay in the profession, because that's what our kids need," Burkey underscored. "We remember those teachers, those people that really impacted us when we were in school growing up. A good teacher can mean everything to a child."

Burkey argued that the state cannot survive without federal funds, and removing them disproportionately affects kids across the state.

This story was originally published by the Illinois News Connection, a news partner with KRCU Public Radio.