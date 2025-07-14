Small Business Owners, Farmers in MO and Nation Talk Tariff Uncertainty

Small business owners and farmers from Missouri and across the country are raising concerns as uncertainty deepens over the future of federal trade tariffs.

A 90-day pause on tariffs expired last Wednesday, with no new trade agreements in place, leaving many businesses facing renewed tariff notices and mounting frustration.

David Bulcock, general manager and managing partner of Rochester Brewing and Roasting Company in Kansas City, chimed in at a recent webinar hosted by Farmers for Free Trade and Tariffs Co$t U.S.

"The United States isn't known for being a big coffee producer, so all of the coffee is imported from a lot of these nations that are going to be facing these tariffs," said Bulcock. "I think it just comes down to that uncertainty. We all want to be able to plan and grow."

According to a report earlier this year from small business network Alignable, small-business owners in major states such as New York and California are voicing strong concerns over tariffs.

Still, around 19% remain optimistic, believing the tariffs will eventually increase their income and help strengthen the U.S. economy.

Business owners from agriculture to auto supply say tariff tension is stalling investment and forcing tough calls on hiring and growth.

Speaking during the webinar, Iowa farmer and President of the Iowa Farmers Union Aaron Lehman pointed out that concerns are growing across party lines.

"A lot of rural Americans supported President Trump," said Lehman, "but I'm starting to see some concern in the fact that, 'OK, we can stand this pain for a little while but, what's the end game here and when, when do we see some results.'"

U.S. Department of Agriculture data show roughly 20% of farm revenue depends on exports.

