MO Family, Friends Provide Billions of Dollars in Unpaid Dementia Care

In Missouri, more than 120,000 seniors live with Alzheimer’s disease, and to care for them, their families provide over 350 million hours of unpaid support each year.

Research from a University of Washington economist focused on the challenges when estimating the dollar value of caregiving. The research found nationwide that about 5.5 million people have dementia, with medical care costs of around $53 billion a year. However, adding the value of unpaid help from family and friends, from daily tasks to constant care, the total jumps to $277 billion a year.

Amy Lastuka, lead research scientist in the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, explained that the indirect costs of dementia primarily affect caregivers.

"These are a cost where a resource is being used but there's no money changing hands," Lastuka explained. "In this case the resource we're thinking about is the caregiver's time, which is particularly important for dementia because people need so much care in the later stages."

The research examined not only people's hours of caregiving but also the effects of giving up or cutting back on employment, from financial hardship to higher stress levels. According to the Alzheimer's Association, about 30% of caregivers are age 65 or older.

The study also found significant differences in dementia care costs by state, largely due to varying levels of unpaid caregiving. In Missouri, more than 200,000 unpaid caregivers provide around-the-clock support, often without training or pay. Lastuka stressed that boosting support for caregivers is essential.

"Any form of respite care, whether it's in-home respite or investing in adult day centers – where folks can go and get cognitive stimulation and get cared for – and then their loved ones can still continue to work, or get done what they need to get done," Lastuka outlined.

According to research within the past two years, nearly 12 million Americans provide unpaid care for a family member or friend with dementia, contributing more than 18 billion hours of care.

