Missouri Mayor Discusses Priorities from Recent 2025 National Conference

After attending the recent annual meeting of the U.S. Conference of Mayors in Tampa, a Missouri mayor has returned with fresh ideas to tackle.

The 93rd annual event brought together nearly 200 leaders from across the country, covering a wide range of topics, including housing inventory.

Barbara Buffalo, mayor of Columbia, said it is an issue her city is wrestling with right now.

"This is housing inventory across the spectrum, from workforce housing to first-time home buyers, to good rentals," Buffalo explained. "Housing needs and the rising costs of housing are a constant issue that Columbia and many other cities are struggling with."

Representing more than 1,400 cities with populations over 30,000, the U.S. Conference of Mayors is a nonpartisan group. It will host its 94th annual gathering in June 2026, in Long Beach, California.

Mayors from cities large and small took part in the conference. With the vast majority of Americans living in metro areas, they said they are on the front lines of the nation’s toughest challenges. While each city faces its own unique issues, Buffalo pointed out that many mayors share common concerns about what is happening at the federal level, when it comes to funding in their communities.

"The most recent reconciliation bill talks about cutting unobligated grants that had already been promised to cities," Buffalo noted. "Columbia was one of those with some of our Department of Transportation funds. But also, the proposed cuts to the Community Development Block Grant have been in place for over 70 years.

"Mayors marked Day 2 of the summit by applauding sharp declines in violent crime and discussing how their cities are working to build on the trend.

This story is from the Missouri Public News Service, a partner with KRCU Public Radio.