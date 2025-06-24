Heat Causes Roads to Buckle in Southeast Missouri, Major Road Work Planned in Area

If you're driving through Cape Girardeau County or near Fredericktown in the coming days, be prepared for some road closures and potentially hazardous travel.

Heat-Damaged Roads Cause Traffic Concerns

On Sunday, June 22, a section of Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau buckled due to extreme heat. Drivers are urged to stay alert for similar issues, buckle up, and report any unusual road conditions to local law enforcement.

Another smaller section of roadway on Broadway Street in Cape Girardeau was affected by the extreme heat near North Spring Street and was blocked off until repairs could be made.

Bloomfield Road Closure

Starting Monday, June 23, Bloomfield Road will be closed from South Mount Auburn Road to Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau. The Missouri Department of Transportation will be performing bridge maintenance in the area. Weather permitting, the closure will last through Thursday, June 26.

Ramp Closures Near Fredericktown

MoDOT crews will also be working on concrete replacement near Fredericktown. Here’s what to expect:

The southbound Route 67 off-ramp to Route 72 will be closed from Monday, July 7, through Sunday, July 13.

The northbound Route 67 on-ramp to Route 72 will be closed from Monday, July 14, through Sunday, July 20.

Both ramps will remain closed until the work is finished, weather permitting.

