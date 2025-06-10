Missouri Gov. Kehoe Announces More Approved Federal Aid for 2025 April-May Storm Recovery

The last few months have been relentless for residents across Missouri, especially in Southeast Missouri, as they've dealt with storm after severe storm system, often producing multiple tornadoes.

Two maps released in early June from the National Weather Service showed the sheer number of storms that have impacted the area in the past three months.

National Weather Service/Paducah, KY / https://www.weather.gov/pah Map of severe storm warnings issued in the Southeast Missouri region from March to June 2025.

A map showing the Tornado Warnings for the Southeast Missouri area from March to June 2025. / National Weather Service/Paducah, KY A map showing the Tornado Warnings for the Southeast Missouri area from March to June 2025.

In the first weekend of June, Cape Girardeau County saw two tornadoes that crossed through the area—both in the northern part of the region.

The two tornadoes that touched down on Saturday, June 7, were in Oak Ridge and Fruitland. An EF-1 reached peak winds of 100 miles per hour and was on the ground for about 5 minutes, traveling a little over 3 and a half miles around 9:52 pm.

The second tornado touched down briefly in Fruitland around 10:23 pm, reaching an EF-1 rating at peak winds of 107 miles per hour—this one was on the ground for just under two miles and lasted only two minutes.

Paducah, KY-NWS Forecast Office / https://www.weather.gov/pah Two tornadoes touched down in rural north Cape Girardeau County late on the evening of Saturday. June 7, 2025.

Although there may not be any aid for the early June storms, some more federal aid is finally catching up to the need from storms earlier this spring.

On Tuesday, Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe announced that President Donald Trump has approved two more federal disaster declarations for Missouri, clearing the way for aid to residents and communities recovering from powerful storms and flooding that struck the state in late April and mid-May.

President Donald Trump has approved two more major disaster declarations for Missouri, unlocking federal aid for communities hit hard by recent storms, tornadoes, and flooding.

Gov. Mike Kehoe announced the approvals Tuesday, saying they cover severe weather events on April 29 and May 16.

“We’re grateful to President Trump for acting quickly to get much-needed help to Missourians who are working to rebuild their lives,” Kehoe said. “If you were affected, don’t wait—apply for assistance now.”

You can find the original press release here.

Some of the additional state storm recovery funding was directly addressed by the first extraordinary legislative session of 2025, and amended June 4 to include: additional tools and funding for disaster relief, new property tax relief, a tax incentive program for economic development, and additional funding for critical budget appropriations.

Individual Assistance Now Available

Residents in the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Scott County impacted by the May 16 storms can now apply for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program. That includes help with temporary housing, home repairs, replacing damaged belongings, and other disaster-related expenses.

To apply, visit disasterassistance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. daily, or use the FEMA app. Officials urge residents to document their losses and keep receipts.

The deadline to apply is 60 days from the date of the disaster declaration.

What Kind of Help Is Available?

Housing Assistance: Up to 18 months of support for displaced residents, plus funding for repairs or replacement of essential items.

Disaster Grants: Help with expenses not covered by insurance, including medical, dental, funeral, and transportation costs.

Low-Interest Loans: The U.S. Small Business Administration offers loans to homeowners, renters, and businesses for uninsured property losses.

Other Aid: Includes crisis counseling, legal help, and assistance with taxes, Social Security, and veterans’ benefits.

Public Assistance for Local Governments

The disaster declarations also open up FEMA’s Public Assistance program to help local governments and nonprofits repair roads, bridges, and other public infrastructure and to cover emergency response costs.

For the April 29 storms, Public Assistance is available in Barry, Greene, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, and Washington counties. The state identified more than $16.5 million in eligible expenses from those storms.

For the May 16 storms, the City of St. Louis, St. Louis County, and Scott County are eligible. Damage assessments estimate more than $57.9 million in public infrastructure needs and at least $18.7 million in individual assistance needs.

More Help and Information

Missourians with unmet needs can contact United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or visiting 211helps.org, or reach out to the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.

For updates on disaster recovery efforts, visit recovery.mo.gov.