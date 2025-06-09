MO Nonprofits Give Financial Boost to Tornado-Ravaged Communities

Missouri Foundation for Health and its partners are putting $500,000 toward tornado recovery, boosting local relief efforts after storms devastated parts of St. Louis in May.

The emergency funds will help support groups already on the ground distributing supplies, repairing homes, and feeding families, especially in the hardest-hit areas.

Ivory Clarke is the vice president of strategic relations at the Missouri Foundation For Health. She shared the motivation behind stepping up and helping those in need.

"We've seen the effects of this tornado on St. Louis and communities that have traditionally been marginalized," said Clarke. "We've always been focused on ensuring that everyone in Missouri has a fair opportunity to thrive and be healthy."

The funds will be distributed among a dozen local groups that are involved in the relief efforts.

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe has asked President Donald Trump to issue a federal emergency declaration for the state due to the severe storms. If approved, it would unlock up to $5 million in federal aid.

Following the storms, hundreds of volunteers, first responders, and humanitarian groups mobilized for cleanup and food distribution.

Clarke stressed that her organization's mission is something they can't do alone, and said the effort is rooted in collaboration and collective strength.

"This response involves a network of non-profits, local organizations, and community leaders," said Clarke, "who are all working towards a shared goal of recovery."

Missouri averages 30 to 45 tornadoes per year, although the number can fluctuate depending on weather patterns.

Most tornadoes in the state occur between April and June, with May typically being the most active month.

The Missouri Public News Service is a partner with KRCU Public Radio.

