Alcohol Misuse Growing Among Women in Missouri, Nation

As Women's Health Month draws to a close, the focus is on the growing issue of alcohol misuse among women in Missouri and across the nation. Research shows that between 2021 and 2022, more than 1 in 5 women ages 18 to 44 in Missouri said they drank heavily, meaning eight or more drinks a week. Medical data shows that heavy drinking raises the risks of organ damage, cancer, and pregnancy complications.

Merna Eppick, sober for 37 years, founded the Simmering Center recovery housing in Branson to help others find the same freedom. But she emphasized that statistics on women and alcohol misuse may not tell the full story because many women suffer in silence.

"If you were to look at the complexion of recovery opportunities, whether you go into a 12-step meeting, a treatment center, or recovery housing, it's usually somewhere between a quarter and a third women and two-thirds men, or three-quarters men," she said.

Research shows women face greater social fallout, broken relationships, and stigma from alcohol misuse. Eppick said there is help through peer respite support - community-based care for those in crisis.

According to statistics, alcohol misuse also puts women at higher risk for violence, car crashes, and job loss. Almost 40 people in the United States die every day from alcohol-related crashes alone.

Dr. Lisa Saul, chief medical officer with UnitedHealthcare, noted that alcohol is deeply embedded in our culture, shaping how we socialize and view drinking.

"We are currently in a season of celebrations, the weddings and graduations and things of that nature - and it's become more and more of a cultural norm," she explained.

While the pandemic amplified alcohol misuse among women, the trend dates back to at least 2019, when 32% of high school girls reported drinking, compared with 26% of boys.

